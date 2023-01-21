St Mirren 0-0 Dundee (AET, St Mirren won 3-0 on penalties): What the manager said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We made hard work of it. We're in the next round, which is the positive. The other positive is Trevor Carson - outstanding with the penalty saves. He and our goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield had done their homework.

"Credit to Dundee. It was like a Premiership tie. The boys who stepped up showed real nerve, good quality to finish. We owe it to Trevor and Jamie that we are through to the next round. The boys know that they can be better.

"We lacked the creative spark, quality on the ball, our decision making. The boys know that. That happens. We've had three brilliant performances, against Celtic and two against Hearts and came out with one point, so I'll take that."