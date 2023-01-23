Sean Longstaff says the EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton is part of "a great year" at Newcastle.

The Magpies beat Leicester 2-0 in the quarter-final and currently sit third in the Premier League.

"If you'd said twelve months ago that we'd be third in the league and in a cup semi-final, people would have laughed at you. It's been a great year," Longstaff told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"It's a game we're really looking forward to. If we can take something back to St James' Park, I think it'll just be an unbelievable second leg with the atmosphere. I was trying to explain to the lads what it'll be like.

"We're really excited but know it's going to be a tough game.

"I can't remember the last time we were in a semi-final, to be honest. So many people are asking for tickets! It's really nice. The occasion will be really special."

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has offered an update on the future of Ryan Fraser, who he says is not injured despite recent time out of the team.

He added: "He is not injured, he is training and will just have to keep training hard. He is valued member of the squad. I know Ryan better than anyone and I know what he is capable of. I would love to see him back in a Newcastle shirt."