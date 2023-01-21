Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie says if they don't win at sixth-tier side Darvel in the Scottish Cup then the players 'shouldn't be at this club'.

The under pressure Dons go in to Monday's fourth-round tie looking to end a dreadful run of form, and bounce back from a 5-0 defeat at Hearts.

Shinnie said "It is one we need to show a reaction. The manager always takes the brunt of it but I think us as players need to step up and be counted for, it is us that goes over the white line and goes on to the pitch.

"We need to go there with a winning mentality and the confidence that we can go and get through the tie."