Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham have reported a pre-tax profit of £12.3m for the year to 31 May 2022.

Co-owner David Sullivan said the period covered "one of the most successful in West Ham’s 127-year history" as the club secured a top-seven finish in the Premier League for a second year in a row, reached the Europa League semi-finals and qualified for this season’s Europa Conference League.

Turnover rose by £60m to £252.7m.

West Ham’s net debt also fell by £130m.

This was largely due to the £125m invested into the group by Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky, who acquired 20% of new equity in West Ham Holdings, plus a further seven percent from existing directors.

The club confirmed part of these funds were used to pay off £53.5m-worth of shareholder loans, plus £4.6m in interest. In addition, £25m of a five-year loan provided by investment company MSD was also paid off.

West Ham also revealed they were in the process of making an insurance claim against losses incurred during the COVID pandemic, having received £2.5m from a similar claim the previous year.

In addition, the accounts also state that in the event of the ‘severe but plausible scenario’ of relegation this season, if the club was unable to raise enough money through player sales to meet its financial obligations, the existing ‘investing owners’ have pledged to provide sufficient funding to enable it to do so.

“It is testament to the hard work of our players, management and staff, and the loyalty and dedication of our supporters, that we have been able to make such positive progress in recent seasons,” said Sullivan.

“That progress was important in helping us to attract major new investment last year, and I am proud that the football club is now in a healthy position – particularly considering the global difficulties caused by the pandemic.”