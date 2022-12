Newcastle United have ruled out the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, 31. (Football Insider, external)

Current midfielder Jonjo Shelvey needs to start two more matches to earn a one-year contract extension, but the 30-year-old is sidelined for up to eight weeks with a calf injury and only has six months left on his current deal. (MailOnline), external

