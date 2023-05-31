It would take an unlikely cosmic event for Leicester City to keep hold of midfielder James Maddison following Premier League relegation, says former Foxes defender Gerry Taggart.

England international Maddison, 26, is about to enter the final year of his contract and has been the subject of intense transfer interest, with Newcastle United and Tottenham reportedly chasing his signature.

Taggart, who was part of the Leicester side that was relegated from the Premier League in 2002 and earned an immediate top-flight return, says the £40m valuation of Maddison could prove important for a Foxes side that have taken a huge financial hit because of the drop.

"He [Maddison] is a player that deserves to be in the Premier League," Taggart told BBC East Midlands Today.

"He is Premier League quality, there is no doubt about that.

"Maybe he will get hit by a bit of moon rock or something and decide to stay on and try help Leicester back into the Premier League. But if he is going to move on, then you would have to say there will be a big value on his head which will help Leicester City."

Taggart, 52, says seeing Leicester relegated just seven years after they won the Premier League title was a "sad day", but now sees the Championship as a place to "try and build".

"The best thing do, and it it will happen, is they accept their face, digest it all and come out fighting," he said.