Newly-appointed manager Russell Martin will be joined by Matt Gill as his assistant manager, as Gill continues the role he held whilst the pair were at Swansea.

Elsewhere, Dean Thornton joins as Saints' new goalkeeping coach, having known Martin since the start of their playing careers at Wycombe.

Rhys Owen joins as first team sports scientist, and Ben Parker, as first team tactics and insights analyst.

Carl Martin remains in his role as first team coach, while Dave Horseman and Louis Carey, who were added to the first-team staff last season, have now returned to their previous positions in the Academy.

Southampton have relieved head of sports science Alek Gross and goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparkes of their roles.