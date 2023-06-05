Kane number one target for Real Madrid
Guillem Balague, Spanish football writer
Harry Kane tops Real Madrid's wanted list as they look for a replacement for Karim Benzema.
Kane, 29, has a year left on his Tottenham contract and is undecided on his future.
Benzema's departure after 14 years at the club has left the Spanish giants needing a new striker.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic are also on their list of targets.
But 14-time European champions Real are huge admirers of England's record goalscorer Kane and are hopeful the exit of several of their high earners this summer can help their bid.