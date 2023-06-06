Game of Thrones star and Manchester United fan John Bradley said "next season is a big one" for Aaron Wan-Bissaka after returning to the starting line-up against all odds in the last campaign.

The 25-year-old, after missing games through fitness and form earlier in the season, overtook Diogo Dalot to become the regular starter on the right of United's defence in the second half of the campaign.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast, Bradley said: "Next season is a big one for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, because against all odds he's come back this year and nobody was expecting it.

"Nobody was expecting him to put in those performances again, nobody was expecting him to play for United again. He was so out in the cold, but he's come back and played some great performances.

"It's now whether he can come back and build on that and, between him and Dalot, they're both good on their day but we were spoilt for years with fullbacks that just rarely missed a game and were just consistent names on the scoresheet.

"If he can't continue this run - I like Wan-Bissaka - but he is a limited player and Dalot, they're both limited in what they can do. If we can get a right-back that combines both of their strengths and is a regular starter, that would be massive for us."

