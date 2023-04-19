MacLean on Davidson's departure, Hibs, and players taking responsibility
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
MacLean says it has been a "sad and emotional" week, but former manager Callum Davidson gave his blessing for him to stay and take the club forward.
MacLean says the first couple of days were difficult but it is now full focus on the game against Hibernian on Saturday.
On the timing of the decision and what benefit that might bring, Maclean said he "doesn't know whether it is right or wrong", but that "Callum is a fantastic manager and coach" who he learned a lot from.
He added that Davidson is a legend whose legacy at the club will last forever given his achievements.
Says the situation is a collective one, and it's not just down to the manager - believes that players have got a decision to make and "they’ve got to take responsibility", but feels they have done that this week.