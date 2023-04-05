Rangers players 'have to believe they can face any challenge'

Rangers assistant coach Damian Matthew says that the Ibrox side have become a good team under Michael Beale's leadership, but insists that there is plenty more to come in the future.

"Belief," Matthew said, when asked what the key is to Rangers recent consistency. "The manager's been here before and knows what the expectation is.

"We try to make sure the players don't feel any pressure. When they go out there they've got to enjoy playing football, they've got to enjoying believing that they can face any challenge and that's what takes us forward.

"It's exciting where we can go. Obviously we're very respectful of what the other team are doing, and that's no issue, but we concentrate on us and how we play. You can see that we're developing into a good team."