'I'll get Snodgrass when he's 45' - Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale has revealed that he tried to tempt Robert Snodgrass back to Almondvale before he signed for Hearts last summer, but was unable to do so due to the player's wages.

The 35-year-old came through the academy at Livingston, and played five seasons for the first team, before moving south to join Leeds United.

"Look at Snoddy with Hearts," Martindale said, on the BBC's Sacked in the Morning podcast. "I tried to get him, but there was no chance.

"I actually sat on the phone talking to Snoddy for 45 minutes just about football, he’s talking away and he’s like 'I’d love to come and work with you but I’m coming up the road; I need to try and make as much [as I can]'. I thought 'well you’re not coming to Livingston then.'

"I was hoping Snoddy was coming up for the sentimental value, come back to Scotland, come back to where it started, but I’ll get him when he’s 45."

Martindale was also full of praise for Snodgrass' ability, and the qualities he brings on the pitch for Hearts.

"Trying to get these players - you look at Snoddy, you watch him move, you look at how he lives his every day and you go, 'there’s a reason why this guy plays top, top level', and Hearts can only benefit from that."