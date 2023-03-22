'Focusing on positives a must' for Well

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

'Glorious losers' is a term we hear often in Scottish football, both at club and national level.

The Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell used it last Saturday after seeing his side suffer a 4-2 defeat to Rangers, but he didn’t use it in a positive manner…

“I don’t want us ever to be glorious losers”, he said to the media. “I don’t want us to be a group that comes away and says we got close today.”

His message was clear - his side still lost a game of football irrespective of how well they played for spells, or VAR decisions going against them.

Despite the defeat, there were elements of encouragement. Motherwell’s season won’t be defined by matches against the Old Firm, but that doesn’t mean they should erase the match footage. They’ll learn plenty from the things they did well, which they can then take into the games that matter more.

For large spells of the match, Motherwell executed their game plan well and also showed a positive reaction when Rangers took the lead early in the second half. That’s what Kettlewell will focus on.

The one thing they might want to avoid pouring over during any video sessions is the decisions they felt went against them. Was there an offside in the build-up to Rangers going 3-2 up? Or was the second yellow card dished out to Callum Slattery harsh?

Of course Motherwell were right to question those decisions at the time - looking for answers is their right. But whether they’re happy with the replies received or not, it’s important not to let any frustrations linger.

Focusing on the positives is a must, especially given the run the team were on before Saturday.