The Anfield Wrap's Josh Sexton says Liverpool's history in the Champions League means a comeback against Real Madrid is possible, although unlikely.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I think you always have to and Liverpool’s history suggests that these wild comebacks on Champions League nights are still possible.

"At this stage it’s improbable, but I’d still say possible. You saw at Anfield in the last leg how composed Real Madrid are. They need to put in a near perfect performance over 90 minutes."

Former England striker Dion Dublin added: "I believe there is a little door ajar for Liverpool. It’s a very, very tight door that they have to kick open away against Real.

"The last game I saw them play was against Manchester United and I thought ‘wow’. If they can perform like that again, they may have a sniff.

"The only thing about this tie is it’s Real Madrid. If it was anybody else, I would give Liverpool more of a chance.

"I do believe there is still a small chance if they can hit the heights they did against United performance-wise."

