Wolves v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games against Wolves, the only exception being a 3-0 defeat in this exact fixture last season.

The Reds won none of their six Saturday 12:30 kick-offs in last season’s Premier League (D3 L3). They scored just three goals in those six matches despite attempting 83 shots (3.6% conversion rate).

Wolves have won just two of their last 37 Premier League games when they've conceded at least one goal (D8 L27), winning 2-1 at Everton and Southampton last season. They're winless in their last 14 when failing to keep a clean sheet (D3 L11).