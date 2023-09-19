'With Old Firm now out the way, we need wins quickly'

Jamie Beatson, We Are Perth, external

A defeat, yes, but not one to lose sleep over.

We’ve played Rangers and Celtic in our first five games and have managed to take a point and not blow a disastrous hole in our goal difference, which could make all the difference down the line.

It’s been reported today that Drey Wright and Nicky Clark are fit again, while Sven Sprangler’s paperwork is nearing completion. That’s a huge boost going into the next run of fixtures.

We have to get off the mark in terms of wins as soon as possible. Whether we can do that at Easter Road on Saturday remains to be seen but we need to go in to it trying to win the game.

Points on the board are key, they need to come soon.