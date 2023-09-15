Cameron Archer hopes to give Sheffield United fans many more opporutnities to see his signature celebration - and he may be adapting it as the season progresses.

The £18m signing from Aston Villa scored on his debut at Bramall Lane two weeks ago and said it has taken him a while to enjoy posing as an archer when he nets.

"My brother told me to do it," he said, "but at first I didn't like doing it. I think the way I was doing it was why I didn't really like it.

"As time has gone on, I have changed it a little bit into a new style and now each time I score, I end up doing it.

"I've had a thought in my head about [how to adapt it]. I won't say what it is but obviously as time goes on, I probably will change it.

"I think it is important that someone who scores goals has a celebration, something to be known about. A few other players in the Premier League do it - and I want to make it my own."