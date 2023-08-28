McGregor makes Scotland squad

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for next month's Euro 24 qualifier in Cyprus and the friendly with England at Hampden.

Scotland sit top of Group A with maximum points after four matches. Cyprus have opened with three defeats, including a 3-0 loss at Hampden in March.

Following the match in Larnaca on 8 September, Scotland host England four days later to commemorate the first meeting between the nations in 1872.

McGregor earned his 53rd cap for his country in the last international break, marking it with the opening goal against Georgia at Hampden.

Teammates Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston have not made the squad.