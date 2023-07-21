Nathan Redmond said signing for Burnley "feels like a perfect match" and he is delighted to return to the Premier League.

The winger is the Clarets' third major signing in as many days after the arrivals of Zeki Amdouni on Wednesday and James Trafford on Thursday.

Speaking to the club after putting pen to paper, Redmond said: "I always had aspirations to play again in the Premier League. Burnley’s project matches with my ambitions.

"The management team feel like they can enhance my game more and see the value I can bring on and off the field.

"It feels like a perfect match."

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany added: "Nathan brings a wealth of experience from playing in the Premier League and more recently from his time in Turkey where he’s been outstanding. We’re looking forward to playing a big part in his next chapter.

"He’s got a great work ethic, plenty of skill and a willingness to continue learning. He also brings his personality and character to this football club, which will benefit the younger players here."