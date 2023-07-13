'You could fill a squad with bad signings we’ve made' - Forest's worst value transfers

We asked you for the worst value signings Nottingham Forest have ever made.

You didn't hold back on your replies.

Here are some of your picks:

Matt: I guess it would be Joao Carvalho. He was a transfer record-buster who ultimately couldn't cut it in the Championship. But he's possibly just been trumped by Jonjo Shelvey. No positives at all - he gave away a stupid penalty against Everton, a criminally-bad goal against Villa, and then sulked when he was dropped. Dreadful.

Jamie: You could fill a squad with bad signings we’ve made over the years, but a special mention goes to Harry Arter’s contract extension.

Dave: Andrea Silenzi springs to mind. We thought we were getting Baggio and we ended up with excess baggage.

Tim: I hope I'm proven wrong but, at the moment, I'd have to say Chris Wood. He's our second or third-choice striker, and he's blocking Sam Surridge's development. His only goal this season was to knock in the wonder-goal against Manchester City, which was priceless! So, good luck for 2023-24 season Sheriff Woody!

