Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Premier League game against Fulham on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Frank said he is expecting a "feisty" derby against their west London rivals, adding: "What a moment in Fulham and our history to face each other in the top half of the best league in the world."

After losing in the 90th minute earlier in the season, Frank is hoping for "the opposite result", but expects a "very intense game".

When asked about their unbeaten run, he said: "I don’t speak about winning or losing, I speak about performing well. If we do our job and perform well, we will have a good chance."

On leaks in the media around Ivan Toney, he said: "We share Ivan's disappointment with leaks in a confidential case and the timing of the leaks just before the World Cup and this international break. The talk of a potential ban is disappointing, as is the talk of Ivan training badly with England."

He also said he feels the way Toney copes is "amazing" and added: "This has been ongoing since November and he’s just carried on scoring goals and driving the team."

