He is thrilled the club have extended Luke Ayling's contract: "He is a great leader in the dressing room and a bit of a legend at the club. I'm very pleased personally for him professionally."

On the return of injured players: "Pascal Struijk is back in training after his concussion. Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are touch and go so we could see them - but we don't want to take any risks."

He is not thinking about his future: "Every day I come in and try to do the best job I can to set up the team. I have always looked at this as an opportunity to support the club and chance to get another three points rather than an opportunity for me."

Pressed on whether he wants the job full-time: "I've always said I am happy coaching and I love working with the players. I was happy in my Under-21s role. If I'm here later on, that's for the future, but for now I'm just trying to do the best job I can."