C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

The pressure appears to be have been lifted a little following a good performance and result at in-form Wolves. But more than that, Marcus Tavernier returned from injury to tap home the winner and performed well.

Injuries have been a big issue since the World Cup break and I wonder how much of an effect this has had on the side, because before this we weren't playing badly at all - although we did go way too defensive against Tottenham and Leeds United, which hasn't worked for Gary O'Neil this season.

We now go into three very difficult fixtures against three of the biggest sides in the Premier League - Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. However, with the spirit returning maybe we can spring a surprise, which is something we have not done this term.

If O'Neil needs a blueprint, he should look at Brentford beating City a little while back and try to replicate that. Play on the front foot and, hopefully, we can get a shock result.

Maybe the tide is turning for O'Neil and he is about to prove the doubters wrong...