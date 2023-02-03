Manchester United will give a debut to loan signing Marcel Sabitzer, who has been brought in to replace the injured Christian Eriksen.

Right-back Diogo Dalot is back in training, while Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho might start after making their return from the bench in midweek.

Crystal Palace top scorer Wilfried Zaha faces time on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are back in training after injury but not yet ready to play, while new signings Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga are both in the squad for the match and might feature.

