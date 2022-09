Hibs fell to a 1-0 defeat against Molde in the first leg of their Uefa Youth League Domestic Champions Path first-round tie in Norway.

Johan Bakke scored the only goal from a free-kick on 67 minutes, with the second leg at Easter Road on 5 October.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men, with red cards for Leon-Robin Juberg-Hovland and Jacob MacIntyre.