'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
- Published
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role.
The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
"I know from my dealings with Mark throughout his time as a player that he possesses all of the necessary skills and attributes, and the right personality and character, to be a huge success," he said.
"There is nobody better qualified when it comes to understanding West Ham and to bring new ideas to take the club forward."
Noble spent 24 years at West Ham as a player, coming through the academy into the first team, and then captaining the side for seven years.
He has said he is ready to "give absolutely everything I have" to help the London Stadium club progress.
"This is a position that I can grow and develop in, both personally and professionally," he added. "There are always difficult decisions to be made, but I will continue to put the best interests of West Ham United first.
"The past two seasons have been a time of great progress and I want to help us continue moving forwards."
The Hammers have not had a sporting director since Mario Husillos left in December 2019.