The Dons splashed out £700,000 on 23 September 1998 to sign Robbie Winters from Dundee United, with fellow striker Billy Dodds moving to Tannadice as part of the deal.
It was a fairly controversial move as Dodds was a prolific source of goals and Aberdeen fans' favourite who had helped stave off relegation in 1994-95 and played a key part in the League Cup success the following campaign.
Winters made his debut the same day he signed, in a 1-1 league draw with Rangers at Pittodrie.
He spent four years at the club, scoring 45 times in 152 games, and was on the losing side in both domestic cup finals in 2000.