The Dons splashed out £700,000 on 23 September 1998 to sign Robbie Winters from Dundee United, with fellow striker Billy Dodds moving to Tannadice as part of the deal.

I﻿t was a fairly controversial move as Dodds was a prolific source of goals and Aberdeen fans' favourite who had helped stave off relegation in 1994-95 and played a key part in the League Cup success the following campaign.

W﻿inters made his debut the same day he signed, in a 1-1 league draw with Rangers at Pittodrie.

H﻿e spent four years at the club, scoring 45 times in 152 games, and was on the losing side in both domestic cup finals in 2000.