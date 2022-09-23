Fox vows to 'put team on park the fans can be proud of'

Liam Fox has described it as a "massive honour and privilege" to be chosen as Dundee United's new head coach.

F﻿ox, who has signed a two-year deal after being promoted from his interim role, said: "I want to thank Tony [Asghar] and the board for their faith in me.

"I’m looking forward to putting a team on the park that the supporters can be proud of.

"We have made some small steps in the last few weeks and it’s now about getting that winning feeling back.

"I know how much the supporters at this club crave success. They, quite rightly, want a team that is fully committed to the cause every week and it’s over to us, as a coaching staff, and the players to achieve that.

"This group of players have real potential and quality. It’s down to us to find consistency in our performances to deliver the success that we all want."