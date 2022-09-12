C﻿onte says he has the same squad available that faced Marseille and that while Lucas Moura is not fit, he may be back in action after the international break.

O﻿n Moura he said: “Lucas is not available. His recovery is going well, but we will have to wait until after international break, and we will try to exploit that two weeks to bring him back to the best peak of form, then we will have him available for the squad.”

T﻿he Italian spoke about changing "old habits" by improving the way the squad is rotated, particularly in attacking areas given he has a number of players to choose from.

A﻿sked if he may rotate Son Heung-min, he said: "We have four players up front and it's very difficult right now to drop one. I have to take the best decision, sometimes for the players. Sometimes it's better to come in for 20-30 minutes for them. I'm here to change the habit.”

C﻿onte said he is "living" the "sadness" in the UK at the moment following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He added: "We were talking about a person whose service for this country was outstanding. On Friday I went to Buckingham Palace because I'm a normal person and I want to live this situation.”