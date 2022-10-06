With the one-year anniversary of Newcastle's takeover fast approaching, BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck has been answering your questions.

H﻿ere is one of his answers:

Richard: I was one of many who were reticent about the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover. Have Newcastle moved past this and accusations of sportswashing?

Matthew: I don't think so. While I maintain any takeover was more about the end of the Mike Ashley era than who came in, given how long supporters had campaigned for him to sell the club, we know the involvement of the Saudi Public Investment Fund in the deal did not sit comfortably with some fans and may still be an issue for them. But, there are other supporters who feel they and Newcastle have been unfairly criticised over this.

The links between Newcastle and Saudi Arabia are certainly there. United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia - the country's sovereign wealth fund which has estimated assets of $620bn (£550bn) - while the chief executive of the Saudi Golf Federation, Majed Al Sorour, has been appointed to the board.

The club travelled to Jeddah for a training camp in January and could return during the World Cup break. Eddie Howe and some of his new signings have also been asked questions by journalists about the Saudi human rights record.

This season's green and white third kit - seen in the draw with Wolves in August - drew criticism because of its resemblance to the Saudi Arabia national team kit, with Amnesty International saying wearing it would be "clear evidence" of 'sportswashing' by the Saudi state.

Read more questions and answers