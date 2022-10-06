A﻿ston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has backed counterpart Steve Cooper to lead Nottingham Forest out of trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table.

D﻿efeat at Leicester on Monday made it five consecutive losses for Forest and dropped them to the bottom of the table, but Gerrard believes Cooper deserves time after a "unique" summer at the City Ground.

"﻿To sign 23 new players in one window, I've never seen it or heard it before," said Gerrard. "I know at Villa, they had a window where they had a lot of loan players and they had to replace them. I understand that and I'm sure Steve was in that position too.

"﻿But they've recruited really well and signed a lot of good players. From where I am, to think about how you'd deal with that and manage that, it would be extremely tough and challenging.

"﻿I think he [Cooper] deserves the time for that to settle, for them to get used to the club and to how Steve plays. That takes time."