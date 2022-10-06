Gerrard sympathy for Cooper after 'unique' transfer window
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has backed counterpart Steve Cooper to lead Nottingham Forest out of trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table.
Defeat at Leicester on Monday made it five consecutive losses for Forest and dropped them to the bottom of the table, but Gerrard believes Cooper deserves time after a "unique" summer at the City Ground.
"To sign 23 new players in one window, I've never seen it or heard it before," said Gerrard. "I know at Villa, they had a window where they had a lot of loan players and they had to replace them. I understand that and I'm sure Steve was in that position too.
"But they've recruited really well and signed a lot of good players. From where I am, to think about how you'd deal with that and manage that, it would be extremely tough and challenging.
"I think he [Cooper] deserves the time for that to settle, for them to get used to the club and to how Steve plays. That takes time."