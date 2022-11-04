'It's what you dream of as a Jambo'

B﻿rian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland in Istanbul

H﻿earts' teenage midfielder Finlay Pollock admits he fulfilled his childhood Jambo dream by making his European debut for the club.

Pollock, 18, came off the bench in the 81st minute and had a hand in Hearts' consolation goal as they lost 3-1 at Istanbul Basaksehir.

P﻿ollock crossed for Lawrence Shankland, whose shot was parried before before Nathaniel Atkinson rammed in the rebound.

“It’s things you dream of as a wee kid being a Jambo – you really want to get minutes for the team you love on the biggest stage," said Pollock.

“To do it in Europe is just fantastic, it was really enjoyable to play in.

“I was getting assured my time would come, I just had to stay patient. I got it here and was really pleased with what I did when I came on.

“It was a pretty surreal moment. I know my family were watching at home, so they’ll be buzzing. My mum and dad texted me to say well done."