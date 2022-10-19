T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

T﻿his was a disappointing night for Motherwell. Steven Hammell's side have now won just once in their last seven games, with five defeats in that time.

T﻿he caveat to that is they've played Celtic twice and Rangers once in that time, as well as Hearts, and performances have tended to be better than the scorelines suggest.

A﻿gain here, they put together some nice moves. Had Stuart McKinstry buried his gilt-edged opportunity when the game was goalless, they would have had a better chance of spooking Celtic.

R﻿ealistically, though, they never looked like causing an upset. Motherwell are a better side on the ball under Hammell, and they'll be judged by the results they pick up in the league against the teams around them.