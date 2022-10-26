Tottenham defender Cristian Romero (calf) and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) could return from injury, while forwards Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) are still out.

Sporting will be without Pedro Goncalves and Ricardo Esgaio, who were both sent off in their defeat by Marseille last time out.

One of their stars this season, with four goals, has been Englishman Marcus Edwards, who started his career at Spurs but made only one League Cup appearance.

"Marcus is a very good player," said Spurs defender Ben Davies of the 23-year-old.

"He's very direct, he keeps control of the ball very well and he's quick when he gets you in those situations.

"It's going to be a tough game playing against him. He's got a bright future ahead of him."

