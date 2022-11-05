W﻿olves chairman Jeff Shi says the club have secured their top target to succeed the sacked Bruno Lage.

T﻿he Molineux club announced the appointment of former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui on Saturday, with the 56-year-old set to take charge on 14 November - two days after Wolves face Arsenal in their final game before the World Cup break

"Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves," said Shi.

"Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks."