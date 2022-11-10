Cooper on selection, 'unique situation' and Crystal Palace
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest’s game with Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He will need to assess Scott McKenna and Cheikhou Kouyate after they missed Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Tottenham. Orel Mangala will be suspended after his late red card.
The performance gives him a selection headache, but choosing his team is “always tricky”. He added: “It was reassuring to see how fit the players were and how there was cohesion. We have learned that in the Premier League you have to make the difference when you’ve got momentum and last night we did it.”
It has been “tough” integrating all the players but Cooper feels they are coming through a “unique situation”. He said: “It’s been the toughest challenge I’ve ever faced. We can’t speak too positively because we’re bottom of the league but we’re only five points off 12th and part of a big cluster of teams.”
He praised Brennan Johnson for his call-up to the Wales World Cup squad: “I’m just really proud of him, Neco [Williams] and Wayne [Hennessey] for going. I firmly believe these experiences will make them better domestic players as well.”
A positive result against Palace is important but he recognises the challenge: “They have some outstanding players and are very dangerous at the top end of the pitch, with great individual ability. We’re really looking forward to our third home game in a week and we’ll be ready for it.”