B﻿rendan Rodgers says he is "bitterly disappointed" for Steven Gerrard and believes if given more time, he could have been a success at Aston Villa.

"The ambitions there I assume are to be up there for European football," said Leicester boss Rodgers, who managed Gerrard at Liverpool.

"It just seems the way of it now that every day a manager is losing his job or under threat to lose his job.

"Stability and patience seems to be running out. I am really disappointed for him because I believe with that time and patience he could have got them to where the club wanted them to go. I am bitterly disappointed for him."

R﻿odgers himself has been under pressure this season, but the Leicester boss said he blocks out any outside noise.

H﻿e said: "For me it is straightforward. I regulate it by not listening to anything or reading anything. That might seem strange but it really is something you learn through time.

"I am clearly aware when you are not doing so well that you are going to have critics but the key thing is to have a laser focus on what you can control, which is the team, the players and the environment and the spirit. When you do that the rest is just noise."