Poor results aside, S﻿teven Gerrard's disconnect from Aston Villa fans may have contributed to his sacking, according to BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Mark Scott.

Scott, who was commentating on Thursday's defeat at Fulham, said: "It felt like there was a disconnect having spoken to some people in the media and fans.

"He didn’t really engage and today was an obvious example. You have to walk from the dugouts across the pitch to get to the tunnel at Craven Cottage and it wasn’t like he was ignoring them, but he didn’t acknowledge them.

"He just walked straight off, whereas Tyrone Mings went over to them and gave his shirt to the fans. You just wondered how long that could go on for.

"Would he maybe have been up for showing connection if the result had been better? When you think about Dean Smith, obviously things weren’t going well for him when he was sacked, but being a lifelong Villa fan in charge and being someone far removed is a stark contrast".

W﻿hen asked if Villa players let Gerrard down, he added: "I can only judge it based on what I saw tonight and I saw a team that looked a bit devoid of ideas and a game plan. John McGinn was asked if the players are still playing for the manager and he was quite insistent that they were.

"If there’s no philosophy or identity there, is that to do with the manager not getting his ideas across? It’s difficult to tell unless we’re inside the dressing room but I think it’s perhaps that he couldn’t harness the quality that he had."