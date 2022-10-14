Potter on James and Kante injuries, having 'more to come' and Aston Villa
- Published
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Aston Villa.
Here are the key lines from the Chelsea boss:
Reece James and N'Golo Kante are set to see specialists this weekend for their injuries.
On whether both will miss the World Cup, he added: "There is no point looking into the doomsday scenario yet, we need to check and then go forward."
After impressive recent results, Potter said: "I don't think we are at the limit and there is more to come."
Potter said despite not playing, Edouard Mendy's "attitude has been fantastic".
When asked if Chelsea can push the teams challenging for the title, he said: "Our job is game to game. It sounds dull but that is the reality."
On Aston Villa, he said: "Everybody knows in the Premier League there is always somebody under pressure and at the moment it’s Steven [Gerrard] maybe."
On other managers being under pressure and there being no negative noise around Chelsea, Potter said: "I'm not naive and I know there will be times when there is."