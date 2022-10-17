Martin Keown, former England defender and MOTD2 pundit

Alongside the exceptional Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk was also in the mood where he decided he would not just stand up to Manchester City's Erling Haaland, he would try to bully him.

On Sunday, there was one City chance late on where Van Dijk headed the ball over his own bar when it would have otherwise been a tap-in for Haaland.

It was a difficult ball to deal with, across the face of goal, but if it reaches the striker and he scores we ask: 'where are the defenders?'

Well, this time, they were bang on it. He and Gomez were always in the right place when it mattered, when the ball came into the box.

They knew they had to target Haaland and challenge him everywhere he went.

There had been enough said and written about him and his 20 goals in 13 games for them to say to each other as a centre-half pairing 'you deal with that' in different scenarios.

Between them, they got it exactly right.