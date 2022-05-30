Pickford wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Everton player of the season and Jordan Pickford came out on top.

BBC Radio Merseyside's Ian Kennedy named Pickford in his shortlist, along with Anthony Gordon, Richarlison and Alex Iwobi.

The goalkeeper took 37% of the vote after his vital saves helped ensure the Toffees' Premier League survival.

Richarlison and Gordon were next with 29% - though the former received the second-most votes, with percentages rounded up or down - followed by Iwobi on 5%.