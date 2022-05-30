Ward-Prowse wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Southampton player of the season and James Ward-Prowse came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore named the midfielder in his shortlist, alongside Fraser Forster, Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Ward-Prowse took a massive 80% of the vote after scoring 11 goals and making eight assists for the Saints.

Walker-Peters came second with 8%, followed by fellow full-back Livramento on 7% and goalkeeper Forster on 5%.