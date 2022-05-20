Newcastle, Arsenal and Everton are interested in Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies are closing in on a deal for Manchester United's Dean Henderson, with a season-long loan having been discussed for the goalkeeper, but a permanent transfer has not been ruled out. (Manchester Evening News), external

The club will also open talks with Eddie Howe over a new contract this summer as reward for avoiding relegation from the Premier League. (Mail), external

