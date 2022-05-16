An unsung hero on trend

Some of you may have spotted the name of Takumi Minamino trending on Twitter on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Reds for £7.25m from Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, was photographed parading the FA Cup around the Wembley pitch after Liverpool's dramatic shootout win over Chelsea on Saturday.

The Japan international became the focus of an appreciation trend on Sunday as Liverpool fans moved to point to the fact that, while he may not have made the matchday squad for the final, he actually top-scored for the Reds in the competition on three goals.

If that wasn't enough, fans pointed to the fact he top-scored in the Carabao Cup too, netting four times on the way to Liverpool lifting the trophy.

Such stats paint a picture of an unsung hero. Thankfully Twitter intervened.