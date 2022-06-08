Brighton captain Lewis Dunk says the whole squad will be "raring to go" for another positive season at Amex Stadium after setting a host of records in 2020-21.

Albion hit their best points tally and achieved a top-half finish for the first time in the Premier League but Dunk is targeting an even better campaign next year.

"That's the challenge - the Premier League is getting stronger and stronger when you think of the world-class players it attracts," he told Brighton's official website. "So it won't be easy, but that's the aim.

"It's nice to have a bit of a longer break but I'm sure when we report back for pre-season everyone will be raring to go to try to set even more records for the club."

In 2020 and 2021, Dunk won the Brighton Player of the Season award but had to hand over the crown to Marc Cucurella this year.

And the skipper had a playful message for his defensive counterpart.

He joked: "It's only on loan to him!"

"Seriously, it was fully deserved given he had such a consistent season. He's a class act on and off the pitch - and great hair of course!"