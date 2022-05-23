'It's just the beginning'
- Published
What a journey it’s been, excellent end to the campaign! @nufc 🖤🤍— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) May 22, 2022
Time to recharge & come back even stronger next season! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/PKZNjbUZEN
How crazy is to think that it was my first season here! It's even crazier to think that it was only 4 months!Thanks to all the fans for making me feel at home from the first game here! It was just the beginning!The future promises a lot of good things.See you soon @NUFC fans 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVllSvADIA— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) May 22, 2022
From 15pts to 49pts. What a few months we’ve had 🤩 Huge thank you for all your support 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/f0sm97SBpj— Matt Targett (@Mattytargett) May 22, 2022
