Watford 1-5 Leicester: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Watford suffered their 15th home league defeat of the season, the joint-most by any side in a single English top-flight campaign, level with Blackpool in 1966-67 and Stoke City in 1984-85.

  • Leicester have won back-to-back Premier League games for only a third time this season, also doing so in October and March.

  • The Hornets have conceded 46 Premier League goals at Vicarage Road this season, the most at home by any side in a single campaign in the competition, and most by any top-flight side overall since 1960-61 (Newcastle 49, Chelsea 48).

  • James Maddison has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season for the Foxes, his best tally in a single campaign in his career. He also has 17 Premier League goal involvements this term (10 goals, seven assists), also his most in a season in the competition.