Leeds v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Leeds are winless in seven Premier League games against Chelsea (D2 L5), since a 2-0 victory at Elland Road back in December 2002.
Chelsea won 3-0 at Elland Road last season in the league but have never won consecutive away league visits to the Whites in their entire history.
Since the Whites lost 3-0 to Chelsea at Elland Road in May, the two sides have identical records in the Premier League (P4 W2 D2 L0). The Whites had a five-match unbeaten run as recently as March and April this year.
Since Thomas Tuchel’s first away Premier League match in charge of Chelsea in February 2021, only Man City (23) have won more away games than the Blues (19), conceding just 17 times on the road, the fewest of any ever-present side in that time.