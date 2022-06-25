Gallagher set for St Mirren talks - gossip

St Mirren have been given permission by Aberdeen to speak to Declan Gallagher after manager Stephen Robinson launched an ambitious move for the Scotland defender. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has hinted the club are working on deals for Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath, who has struggled for game-time at Wigan Athletic since moving from St Mirren, and fellow midfielder Connor Ronan, who impressed on loan at the Paisley club from Wolves last season. (Football Scotland), external

