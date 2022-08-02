Wolves show encouraging signs but are desperate for reinforcements

Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Pre-season has given most Wolves fans exactly what they’ve been craving for - a back four.

The switch from the five to the four has completely evolved Wolves’ playing philosophy as they look more of a force in the final third of the pitch.

Bruno Lage has been switching between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1 and, despite claiming it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the back five, it certainly looks like it’ll only be used against the two or three elite teams in the league.

Wolves look sharper and are showing more intent as more players flood forward in attacking transitions in this new system.

The signing of Nathan Collins makes the transition to the back four a lot easier but Wolves cannot stop there.

The injury of Raul Jimenez and the departure of Fabio Silva on loan means they must address the centre-forward position.

Another position that Wolves have to strengthen is central midfield.

Wolves have only three senior central midfielders in Neves, Dendoncker and Moutinho - with the latter not getting any younger.

Three key additions this summer could see Wolves take it to the next level under Lage.